A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Visits the Deputy Headmaster of the Bani Amer Tribe in Qadarif and Another Delegation Visits Sheikh Daoud, a Member of the Qadarif State Scholars Association

On Monday, 10 Ramadan 1443 AH, a delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan visited the deputy headmaster of the Banu Amer tribe in Al-Qadarif, Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Haj Agha (Abu Ayman) who is the assistant official spokesman for Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Sudan, Ustaadh Abdullah Hussein, the coordinator of the party’s Central Communications Committee, Ustaadh Abdul-Aal Ad-Dasis, and Ustaadh Muntasir Karar, two members of Hizb ut Tahrir.

The visit was for the purpose of communicating with the notables and leaders of the Al-Qadarif region, so the delegation exchanged conversations with the agent of the Nazir about Muslim issues, and that it can only be resolved by Islam under the shade of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State upon the method of the Prophethood, and the representative thanked the delegation for the visit, which he described as kind.

On the same day, Monday, 10th Ramadan 1443 AH, another delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan visited Sheikh Dawood Muhammad Ali, member of Al-Qadarif State Scholars Association, and the imam and preacher of the Abdul Qadir Abdul Mohsen Mosque in Al-Qadarif. The delegation was led by Ustaadh Nasser Ridha, Head of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, accompanied by Ustaadh Muhammad Jameh (Abu Ayman), the assistant official spokesman for Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, and Ustaadh Abdul-Aal Ad-Dasis, member of Hizb ut Tahrir. Sheikh Daoud received them with a very warm welcome, praising Hizb ut Tahrir and its Shabab, and calling for the continuation of such visits to perpetuate the relationship.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press News

11 Ramadan 1443 – Tuesday, 12th April 2022

No: HTS 1443 / 31

(Translated)