A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Visits Sheikh Othman Al-Azraq And Another Delegation Meets the Makk (Ruler) of the Nuba in Gedaref

On Saturday, 8 Ramadan 1443 AH, a delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayat of Sudan visited Sheikh Othman Al-Azraq, head of the Gedaref State Scholars Authority, and one of the city’s notables. The delegation was headed by Ustadh Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil), the Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan. He was accompanied by the honourable brothers, Ustadh Nasir Ridha, Chairman of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, Ustadh Muhammad Jami’ (Abu Ayman), the Assistant to Official spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, Ustadh Suleiman Ad-Dasis, a member of Hizb ut Tahrir, Ustadh Abdullah Hussein, Coordinator of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, and Ustadh Muntasir Karrar, member of Hizb ut Tahrir. One of the strongest supporters of Hizb ut Tahrir in the region, Sheikh Abdul Rahim Ad-Dasis, also participated in the visit.

The purpose of the visit was for greeting and discussing the conditions of Muslims with Sheikh Othman Al-Azraq, who had good positions with the members of Hizb ut Tahrir. He was part of the delegation of Sudanese scholars that attended the Ulema Conference in Indonesia organized by Hizb ut Tahrir in the year 2009. Moreover, the sheikh does not accept that any party official visits the city of Gedaref, unless he visits and meets with him. The meeting was good, then we prayed Asr prayer in their compound full of students of knowledge and memorizers of the Book of Allah. After the prayer, Ustadh Muhammad Jami’ (Abu Ayman) presented a speech on the subject that the Imam is a shield as fasting is a shield.

Yesterday, Sunday, 9 Ramadan, 1443 AH, another delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan attended, headed by Ustadh Nasir Ridha, Chairman of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, accompanied by Ustadh Muhammad Jami’ (Abu Ayman), the assistant spokesperson for Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, and Ustadh Abdullah Hussein, the coordinator of the party’s Central Communications Committee, and Ustadh Abdul ‘Aal Ad-Dasis, a member of Hizb ut Tahrir, visited Al-Makk (ruler) of Nuba in the city of Gedaref, al-Makk Ma’moun Kafi, who received the delegation with a warm welcome, emphasizing his comfort with the call of Hizb ut Tahrir, which seeks to unite the Ummah’s ranks by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

At the end of the meeting, King Ma’moun thanked the delegation for the visit and asked them to keep in contact.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

10 Ramadan 1443 – MOnday, 11th April 2022

No: HTS 1443 / 30

(Translated)