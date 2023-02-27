A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Met the Director of Programs at the National TV (Omdurman)

In continuation of the meetings of the delegations of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan with state officials, and within the framework of the party’s campaign to combat drugs, a delegation from the party, headed by Ustadh Muhammad Jami (Abu Ayman)- Assistant to the Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan, accompanied by the two brothers, Ustadh Abd Al-Khaleq Abdoun and Ustadh Ibrahim Musharraf – Members of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, have met Ustadh. Al-Nour Maana – Director of Programs at the Sudan National TV (Omdurman), in the presence of the Director of Sports Programs, and the Director of the Morning Program.

Abu Ayman presented the details of the campaign carried out by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan to combat drugs, which it launched at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on 22/1/2023. The campaign was carried out in most of the cities of Sudan; in public squares, clubs, markets, schools and mosques. The people of Sudan interacted with this campaign and praised it. This is in addition to the Hizb delegations from visits and meetings with politicians, media professionals, specialists and others, in which they explained the party’s view on the issue of drugs, and that it is one of the means of modern wars, through which it is intended to destroy the youth of Sudan, and that this war requires an ideological state to confront it. This state is the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood, which is based on the Ummah’s Aqeedah, and that is why the slogan of the campaign was (Drugs Is War, With the Khilafah We Win).

The Director of Programs and his assistants expressed their admiration of the campaign, and praised the party for its adoption of this important issue, stressing their full readiness to cooperate with Hizb ut Tahrir to make this campaign a success to protect the country and its people from its dangers.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

29 Rajab 1444 – Monday, 20th February 2023

(Translated)