A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah of Sudan Meets the First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information and Culture

A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan met with Ustath Ar-Rashid Saeed Yaqoub, First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information and Culture, and the assigned director of the National Authority for Radio and Television in his office on Monday 06/01/2020. The delegation was headed by Ustath Nasir Ridha – Chairman of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, accompanied by two members of the Committee, Sheikh Abdul Qadir Abdul Rahman and Engineer Muhammad Mustafa. The delegation asserted that Islam has solutions for the country’s hot issues, and gave the example of the fighting and rivalries that occur between the tribes, although these tribes have one common denominator, which is Islam, which prohibits killing of souls, and rejects racism and regional divisions.

The delegation also showed that the Hawakir system of lands is a system that contradicts Islam, because the land ownership in Islam is not given to the tribes, but rather given to individuals, whether for housing or agriculture, and the pastures are for all people, and that these solutions are only carried out under the Islamic state that utilizes all the media to teach people the rules of Islam and such concepts that we mentioned.

The meeting also dealt with the state of the media, and in this context, Ar-Rashid asked the delegation to present Hizb ut Tahrir’s vision of the Khilafah (caliphate) on television, indicating that it has 40% space of Islamic programs, and the media’s door is wide open, and that he – meaning Ar-Rashid – wants to maintain contact with the party to guarantee hearing its opinion and thought directly from it, confirming that he knows the party and its presence in the whole world.

Finally, Ar-Rashid Saeed thanked the party’s delegation for the visit. In return, the delegation also thanked him for his good reception and listening.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Tuesday, 12th Jumada I 1441 AH

07/01/2020 CE

No: HTS 1441 / 24