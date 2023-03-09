A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Meets the Chief Justice and his Assistants

A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan met with the headed by Ustaadh Nasir Ridha – Head of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Sudan, accompanied by Ustaadh Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil), Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Sudan, and Ustaadh Attorney Ahmed Abkar – Member of the Council of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, and Ustaadh Attorney Faqir Haj Muhammad Ahmed – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir. The delegation met the Chief Justice, in the presence of the Secretary General for Judges’ Affairs, and the Executive Director of the Office of the Chief Justice, on Tuesday, 8 Sha’ban 1444 AH – 02/28/2023, within the framework of the party’s campaign to combat drugs, which was launched by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on January 22, 2023.

After the reception and getting acquainted, the head of the delegation, Ustaadh Nasir Ridha, introduced Hizb ut Tahrir, and that its goal is to resume the Islamic way of life with the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, and he indicated that this visit comes within the Hizb’s campaign to combat drugs, indicating the actions that the Hizb has undertaken in this regard in all parts of Sudan, and that our meeting with the judiciary as the highest judicial authority in the country, to show our vision in the drug issue, that it is not just a fleeting trade, rather it is one of the modern wars, which falls under the fifth generation wars, and that it must be fought, and that the judiciary rulings must be deterrent and rebuking, and how the Kafir West itself began to amend laws, especially those that It is related to execution in Sudan, and that the judiciary has an important role in this war. He concluded his speech by saying that the state is not doing what it is required to do, because it is serving the agenda of the colonial West, and there must be a principled state based on the doctrine of the great Islam, the Khilafah Rashidah State on the method of the Prophethood, to confront this war.

Then the Chief Justice spoke, appreciating the role of the Hizb, and pointing out the weakness of the state, and that they have issued directives to all judicial organs in the states, to pay special attention to drug cases, and to designate judges responsible for these cases. In conclusion, he was handed over some of the Hizb’s publications.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

9 Sha’aban 1444 – Wednesday, 1st march 2022

