A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Have Met with Professor Ali Baldo, Consultant, Psychiatrist and Addiction Treatment

Within the framework of the campaign undertaken by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, to combat drugs, a delegation, headed by Ustadh Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil) – Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Sudan, accompanied by Advocate Ahmad Abkar – Committee Member of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan, and Ustadh Abdullah Hussain – Coordinator of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah of Sudan, and Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman – Member of Hizb ut Tahrir, have met on Tuesday, 7/2/2023, with Professor Ali Baldo, a consultant in psychiatry and addiction treatment at his private clinic in Omdurman, who welcomed the delegation.

The conversation began with the head of the delegation, Ustadh Abu Khalil, introducing the members of the delegation, then he explained that the purpose of the meeting comes within the campaign that the party is carrying out to combat drugs. He elucidated that the state is not serious about fighting drugs, but rather receives the foreign minister of the Jewish entity; this criminal entity that desecrates the sanctities of Muslims in Palestine, kills women, the elderly and children, and floods Sudan with drugs.

Abu Khalil also showed the work that the party is carrying out in various parts of Sudan, reminding people of their duty to confront the drug war. It is considered one of the modern wars; fifth generation wars, and that the radical solution is to work to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood; which will end this war and win it with its spiritual and intellectual strength, in addition to its military material strength.

Professor Baldo spoke afterwards confirming what Abu Khalil mentioned, stressing that the state is really not serious about fighting drugs, and he mentioned examples in this regard. Baldo also indicated that the visitors to addiction treatment centers exceed 1350 addicts daily, which means that the real number is far greater. This is because some addicts do not come to addiction treatment centers for reasons mentioned by the professor.

In conclusion, the delegation handed Professor Baldo some publications related to the drug issue issued by the party, in addition to issues of the weekly Ar-Raya Magazine issued by Hizb ut Tahrir. It was emphasized that the communication will continue.

16 Rajab 1444 – Tursday, 7th February 2023

