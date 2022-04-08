A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon Visits the President of the Cultural Association the Journalist Dr. Ramiz Al-Farri

In the context of Hizb ut Tahrir’s campaign in Wilayah of Lebanon regarding the parliamentary elections, a delegation from the party headed by Ustadh Fawaz Al-Dhahab, Ustadh Jamal Al-Zou’bi, Brother Ahmad Al-Abdullah, and Brother Abdul-Ghani Derbas; representatives of the party’s Central Communications Committee in the Wilayah of Lebanon and the Activities Committee in the city of Tripoli, visited Ustadh Ramiz Al-Farri, head of the Cultural Association.

The research dealt with electoral affairs in light of the existence of this corrupt and criminal authority against the people of Lebanon in general and the people of Tripoli in particular.

The delegation explained the view of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon on the corrupt political reality and that the upcoming parliamentary elections will not bring the good or the change that people aspire to, which was the reason for their movement on 17/10/2020.

The delegation also stressed that any process of change in which Muslims will participate in Lebanon must be based on our Islamic culture and belief, and the controls established by Islam, with an emphasis that without Islam there will be no fundamental change or solutions to the problems of Muslims in Lebanon, but rather all the people of Lebanon.

Dr Al-Farri has confirmed the failure of this authority and its representatives in carrying out their duties, against the people of Lebanon in general and the people of Tripoli in particular.

Dr. Al-Farri also stressed the relationship and permanent cooperation, between the party and the Association, through participation in the annual book fair.

In conclusion, it was agreed to hold a seminar on the economic and political reality during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

29 Sha’aban 1443 – Friday, 1st April 2022

