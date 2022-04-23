A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon Visits the Mufti of Tripoli and the North

As part of the campaign by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon, to confront the idea of ​​borrowing from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, and its campaign to combat the re-election of the ruling political class through the so-called upcoming parliamentary elections on15/5/2022, and to combat the projects presented that carry a flagrant challenge to Islam and its rules, or those allied with the enemies of Muslims in the country, within these campaigns, a delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon, representing the party’s Central Communications Committee in the Wilayah, and the Events Committee in Tripoli, headed by Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim, and the members Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sufi and Sheikh Ahmad Al-Shamali, paid a visit to the Grand Mufti of Tripoli and the North, Sheikh Muhammad Imam at the headquarters of Dar Al-Fatwa in Tripoli.

During the visit, they discussed the authority’s begging of the International Monetary Fund and requesting its assistance in lending Lebanon usurious funds, especially since the prohibition of usury is known in Islam. The party also warned of the danger of submitting to the IMF’s conditions that harm the people of Lebanon and open the door for international companies to own their wealth and capabilities. In addition, that the duty of Dar Al-Fatwa is great in warning against the consequences of this path in which the ruling authority is proceeding in; and that the scholars and sheikhs have the greatest role in standing up to what is taking the country to war with Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw).

The parliamentary elections were discussed, as well as the duty of the Dar Al-Fatwa and Scholars to direct the candidates and voters towards the Shariah rulings on elections, and the necessity that the projects submitted by the candidates be pleasing to Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw), and that the people elect the candidates on this basis and nothing else. That there should be a warning against violating Shariah and suspicious projects that call for civil marriage and homosexuality, or those based on claims that allow alliances with enemies of Muslims.

The party noted that people always wait for the opinion of the sheikhs and scholars, especially those whom Allah (swt) has afflicted with this responsibility and the post of taking care of the affairs of Muslims, especially in this current situation in the country, and that the one who takes charge of public life and solves people’s problems is held to account by Allah (swt) greater than the general public.

His Eminence listened well to the matter and expressed his agreement with it. He also pointed out that Lebanon is compounded in this fragmented way to strike it and its people, and that there are pressures to lead the country into more fragmentation! This poses a threat to Muslims in general in Lebanon.

At the end of the visit, the party presented papers prepared by the Hizb’s Central Communications Committee in the Wilayah of Lebanon and the Events Committees, regarding the parliamentary elections in Lebanon, their reality and how to deal with them, which show that the correct path is on the path of radical change and not in the path of partial solutions.

Tuesday, 19th April 2022

