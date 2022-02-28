A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah of Lebanon Visited the Parliamentary Elections’ Candidate, Ustadh Malik Mawlawi

A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon, represented by Ustadh Jamal Al-Zoubi, Ustadh Fawaz Al-Dhahab, and Brother Mustafa Al-Sharmand, representatives of the party’s Central Communications Committee and the Activities Committee in Tripoli, visited the parliamentary elections’ candidate in Tripoli, Malik Mawlawi in his office in El Mina. Their discussion focused on the issue of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The danger of the IMF, its destructive conditions, and the dire consequences of going on this path were highlighted, and how the existing authority are implementing the IMF’s conditions even before signing an agreement with it, such as devaluing the currency towards a unified exchange rate, or lifting subsidies on commodities such as fuel, food and medicine, and others.

Ustadh Malik Mawlawi stressed the danger of following this course of the IMF’s policies that lead to the subjugation and humiliation of people. Especially since we have begun to see the signs of this conspiracy through the gradual and conspiratorial rise in the price of diesel and gasoline, which people are adapting to. We are on the verge of increasing customs tariffs and means of communications soon, all as a prelude to the conspiracy of the International Monetary Fund.

The delegation discussed with Ustadh Malik Mawlawi his presented program for the elections, noting that the project of the State presented by Islam is a fully-fledged project, it does not need to consider what agrees with it or contradicts it, from the ideologies or views and theories based on these ideologies, because no idea can be separated from the origin of its ideology such as freedom, civil, or other.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation presented a brief study from the Hizb’s Central Communications Committee and the Events Committee on the International Monetary Fund. Conditions, consequences, and possible solutions to get rid of it.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

19 Rajab 1443 – Sunday, 20th February 2022

