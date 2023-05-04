A Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Lebanon Visits Former MP Elie Ferzli

A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Lebanon, representing the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Lebanon, on Friday morning, 28/4/2023, visited Deputy Speaker of Parliament and former Representative Elie Ferzli, where they discussed the current political situation in Lebanon in particular and the region in general and the current problem regarding the displaced Syrians in Lebanon and the dangers of dealing with this file in the manner in which it is being dealt with now were discussed. The issue of the presidency and the fortunes of the names presented were also discussed, and that the decisive point in the matter, according to His Excellency Representative Al-Ferzli, is the existence of consensus on the person of the president, whether from internal or regional sides. Then the delegation presented Hizb ut Tahrir’s opinion on the issue of the Saudi-Iranian consensus, the military conflict in Sudan and its repercussions. His Excellency Representative Al-Ferzli showed interest in the matter, so the delegation presented him with the Hizb’s detailed written opinion.

The delegation emphasized that the Islamic Ummah is one Ummah, and the term or concept of minorities does not exist in its state. Because the Islamic Ummah educates its children to take care of the affairs of Muslims and non-Muslims. The delegation stressed that Lebanon is part of the Ummah, and the base is that the relationship between Muslims and non-Muslims is based on this view. And that Islam is a religion, including the state, in which Muslims and non-Muslims lived for many years without any significant problems, until the West intervened, occupied and divided it, and nurtured national, sectarian and national fanaticism in order to control it and its capabilities.

At the end of the meeting, His Excellency the Deputy presented the delegation with the third edition of his book, “The Most Beautiful History Was Tomorrow”. The delegation left in the hope of continued communication to discuss the political situation and to provide him with the Hizb’s political views on a regular basis.

10 Shawwal 1444 – Sunday, 20th April 2023

