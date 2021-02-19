A Century Without Islam in the Life of Muslims of Tajikistan

In the middle of the 19th century, the Russian Empire captured the territory of present-day Tajikistan. After the October Revolution in Russia in 1917, the power of the communists, represented by the Soviets, came to replace them. The Muslims of these lands, as part of the Bukhara Emirate, all as one stood up to fight against this godless communist regime. In the struggle for freedom and Islam, the Bukhara Emirate fell and in 1929 and Tajikistan became one of the republics of the USSR.

In the occupied lands, the communists began to suppress harshly any manifestation of Islam in life; they imprisoned noble imams who called and taught Islam, called the Mujahideen basmachs, closed mosques, and destroyed all Islamic literature.

The godless communists began to rule over the Muslims of Central Asia with their own laws, which completely prohibited the manifestation of religion. Islamic scholars and preachers in particular had very difficult times. They forced Muslim women to undress, took off their Islamic clothes, which covered them from prying eyes. That was a great shock for Muslims throughout Central Asia, who were part of the Islamic Ummah.

70 years of communist rule has greatly influenced the peoples of Central Asia. Muslims born and raised under the communist system are trapped in the ideas and system of materialism. The people who did not see the implementation of Islam in life received materialistic ‘enlightenment’ and moved away from their religion, found themselves on the verge of complete destruction of Islamic identity and almost forgot about their religion.

After the collapse of the USSR, in 1991, Tajikistan declared its independence. The people breathed freely with their full breasts, and everyone, young and old, ran to the mosque and began to study Islam. The communist regime suppressed the satisfaction of the worship instinct, and the people craved for its satisfaction. Therefore, after the collapse of the godless regime, everyone rushed to satisfy this desire and make up for what they missed during the years of the prohibition of religion.

But the joy was short-lived, as one Tagut was replaced by another Tagut system. The puppets, the Kremlin’s henchmen, seized power in the country by force and deception and continued the war against Islam and Muslims. The ban on the practicing of Islam in life has been renewed. Police began to control mosques, imams spreading Islam began to be imprisoned, hijab was again banned, and young men with beards were accused of terrorism and extremism. All the wealth of the country was in the hands of the ruling dynasty, and the people again found themselves on the brink of death.

The West, in turn, in order to seize political influence and in pursuit of natural resources, penetrating into the country under the guise of various organizations, began to spread its vicious ideas about freedom of speech and democracy. For those people who opposed the dictatorship of power, the West introduced the idea of liberation from the dictatorship through democracy and freedom of speech.

The ideas of democracy about human freedoms gradually spread in society. The people began to use the ideas of democracy in their own way and gave free rein to their desires, following only their passions. It didn’t take long before the society was seized by depravity. Adultery, divorce, theft and other problems were the result of this vicious idea of democracy.

Some Muslims firmly following their religion did not succumb to the influence of the ideas of democracy or the tyrant ruler. Among these Muslims, a group emerged that spoke out against evil and began to work to change this evil reality. And the people had a new hope for salvation.

Naturally, Tagut saw the work of this group of Muslims, understood their purpose and with even greater zeal began to fight against Islam and Muslims. Physical persecution, lies and deceit, accusations of terrorism and extremism, the spread of unrest among the people – these are Tagut’s methods in the fight against Muslims in Tajikistan.

Today, the evil has intensified its struggle against the Muslims of Tajikistan as never before. Muslims are waiting and hoping for a quick release from the shackles of Tagut, and the revival of Islam in life. Muslims are waiting for the establishment of a Second Righteous State, the Khilafah (Caliphate), headed by a righteous ruler and want to swear allegiance to a righteous ruler who will protect them from the evil of tyrants and disbelievers.

Narrated by Muslim from al-A’raj, from Abu Hurayrah, that the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: «إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»“The Imam is the shield for which they fight and defend themselves.”

#أقيموا_الخلافة

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

#خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Mubin Abu Daud