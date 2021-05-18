A Call to the Muslim Armies… Al-Aqsa is Crying Out to You, So Who will Answer Its Call?!

You are the men of steel and firepower and Palestine awaits its Salahudin.

Today, the Ummah does not cry out for rulers who tweet condemnations and call to our enemies for relief, but it cries out for rulers that will lead you in battle, seeking victory and martyrdom.

Grab the Mir Sadiqs of today by their lying necks and install the truthful Tipu Sultan, so that the earth thunders at the march of your SSG, the skies roar with the jets of your Pakistan air force fighter planes and the cowardly Jewish and Hindu enemies scurry before you in terror.

Grant your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, so that you can finally march forth.

Allah (swt) said,

إِلَّا تَنفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًا وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْمًا غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئًا ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ