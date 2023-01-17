A Call from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia to our People in Tunisia

O Muslims in the Land of Al-Zeytuna:

You witnessed how democracy corrupted your lives, and made your land a hotbed for the whims of the forces that control society with money and influence in the name of the people and against their will, and you witnessed the betrayal of all the political center and their eagerness to be subservient to the colonial Western governments until they subjected Tunisia under the tutelage of colonialism and its financial institutions, and on top of them the International Monetary Fund, the colonialists’ deadly tool.

You were the vanguard of the Islamic Ummah in revolting against tyrants and oppressors, and you were the vanguard of Muslims in calling for a change in the secular system established by the colonialists in all Muslim countries, and you succeeded in expelling the tyrant Ben Ali. Do you accept to be leaded by the weak and by the agents who turned on your revolution and diverted it from its path lead you to return Tunisia and you to the fold of dependence and humiliation?! And do you accept to be servants and dependents of the Kuffar, while you are the Muslims whom Allah has honored you with Islam?!

O Muslims in the land of the Al-Zeytuna, the country of the heroic Mujahideen:

You are Muslims from the descendants of the mujahideen, the conquerors Tariq bin Ziyad and Uqba bin Nafeh, and we have only known you as men who do not remain silent about injustice and reject all dependence, and we have only known you as Muslims who love your Deen and your Prophet (saw), so why remain silent about this secular absurdity?! Isn’t twelve years of democratic futility enough?! How long will mercenaries dance on your wounds while you watch?! How long will they trade in your pain while you are waiting?!

Perhaps you are waiting for the president, or the opposition, or the Labor Union, or a dialogue between them that they claim is patriotic, so what do they have other than subordination, handing over the country and mortgaging it?

O People of Tunisia:

The change of the regime that you called for did not happen in 2011 with elections, but rather with the principled and categorical rejection of the existing regime. Ben Ali and his tyranny did not leave through elections, but fled on the run when you shouted at him “Leave…” and those in power supported you, but the lack of an alternative and sincere and wise leadership is what missed the opportunity for you, so the West’s colonial regime returned from the window, but rather from the door.

Likewise today, the influence of colonialism and its agents will not be removed, unless you stand as one man and say your final word “leave us”. The difference this time:

1- There is a conscious leadership among you, which is Hizb ut Tahrir, whose Shabab are known and their steadfastness on the call of truth.

2- The alternative is clear and safe, as it is the system of Islam in which you believe.

3- That the system of Islam does not raise a vague public slogan, but Hizb ut Tahrir presents a political proposal that is ready for immediate implementation.

And there is nothing left but that you stand with us, in fact you stand with yourselves and your religion as a support for your Lord who promised you the promise of truth and Allah will not fail His promise.

O People of Tunisia, we address you today, especially the people of strength and resistance among you:

There is no work today by which you save yourselves in this world and the Hereafter, except to establish Allah’s Deen in a state whose politics are on the methodology of your Prophet (saw), and that is closer than turning a blind eye if the resolve is right. There is nothing between us and complete liberation except a decisive position, like the position you took in 2011, expelling all agents, rejecting secularism, capitalism, and every man-made thought, and not accepting Islam as an alternative. We remind you of Allah Almighty’s saying:

(أَلَمْ يَأْنِ لِلَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَنْ تَخْشَعَ قُلُوبُهُمْ لِذِكْرِ اللَّهِ وَمَا نَزَلَ مِنَ الْحَقِّ)

“Has the time not yet come for believers’ hearts to be humbled at the remembrance of Allah and what has been revealed of the truth” [Al-Hadid: 16].

Is it not time for you to see the truth and know that the path of liberation and change is for your Deen, your Islam?!

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

18 Jumada II 1444 – Wednesday, 11th January 2023

No: 12 /1444

(Translated)