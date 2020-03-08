99 Years Since the Fall of the Khilafah

How Long Will We Remain Like Orphans on the Table of the Greedy Masters?!

O Muslims:

On this day, 03/03/1924 CE, corresponding 28 Rajab 1342 AH, the traitors of the Arabs and the Turks conspired with the colonial Kuffar led by Britain at the time, and destroyed the Khilafah State (Caliphate), the state that united and protected the Muslims. And with its demise, the earth was shaken from under their feet and their lands became under the influence of the colonial Kuffar who tore it to petty lands, instating a traitor in every land whom they claimed as a ruler (commanding him and he follows, and forbidding him and he stops), and they recruited them to do their utmost in any way, no matter how bad, to prevent the return of Islam and the Khilafah again, so the ruling rulers were an advanced line to implement this malicious policy against Islam and Muslims.

Since that black day, calamities and afflictions have encompassed us Muslims, and killing has been surrounding us left, right and centre. The Jews, who were struck with humiliation and misery, were enabled by Britain in Palestine – the land of Israa and Mi’raj, and their feet were firmly established by America, which gathered the nations of the earth to fight Islam and the return of the Khilafah, so they destroyed Iraq and Afghanistan, and its president, Trump, visits India, after which the Hindus violently assaulted and killed the Muslims… while in China, entire nations are imprisoned because they are Muslims. As for the countries in which Muslims revolted against the Western system and its agents, the nations of the earth gathered against them to support the butcher of Ash-Sham in the slaughter of Muslims there every day, and are intervening in Yemen and Libya, plunging them into futile wars, tearing them apart.

As for Tunisia, which was the starting point of a revolution, the colonial delegations, international and non-international organizations flocked into it to prevent the fall of the secular capitalist system, and for Tunisia to remain a poor, isolated state belonging to the West. They imposed a secular constitution, and using their agents, they controlled the key positions and administration of the state, and we have become so humiliated that the British ambassador is the one who decides who the President is, and the whole government, painting its policies, and the IMF decides its economic programs…

O Muslims in the Land of Zaytounah:

This is the state and situation of Muslims today; rupture, division, colonialism and humiliation. For nearly a hundred years, the Ummah has lived without a state, without a Khilafah, nor a Khaleefah, we live as Muslims, yet Islam is kept away from governance, politics, economics, and other systems of life, thus, destruction and corruption prevailed our lands, and the colonial Kuffar dominated us, and the agents prevailed over us until we lost pride and dignity, and until the Muslim became humiliated wherever he went. The reason is clear, stated to us by Al-Faruq, may Allah be pleased with him, who said: “We were humiliated and Allah dignified us with Islam, so if we seek glory in anything other than Islam, Allah will humiliate us.”

O Muslims in the Land of Zaytounah, the Land of Conqueror Heroes,

Allah (swt) says … وَلِلَّهِ الْعِزَّةُ وَلِرَسُولِهِ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَلَٰكِنَّ الْمُنَافِقِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ “… But honour belongs to Allah and His Messenger, and to the Believers; but the Hypocrites know not.” [Al-Munafiqun: 8]

Colonization is not a written destiny, but is because of our silence about it and its agents in our lands. We remind you today of a painful memory of the anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah, the State that used to unite us with (rest of) the Muslims. At that time, Tunisia was the leader of the western wing of the Khilafah for centuries, and it was the leader of the Mediterranean basin, and when the Khilafah was destroyed while we stayed silent, and Islam was eliminated while we accepted, our lands became less than petty lands!

Today, while a revolution has erupted from your country that has shaken the ground of the colonial countries, (because it is an Ummah’s revolution that has spread to all Muslim countries, and is ushering in the demise of their regimes, by the will of Allah), we address you to remind you of the glory that your ancestors built, and we are able to restore it today because the Islam that raised our ancestors to the highest ranks still exists between us as it was revealed to our noble Prophet ﷺ, and among you is a conscious loyal political leadership: Hizb ut Tahrir; the pioneer who does not lie. And you have known it well with its truthfulness in words and actions, seeking no reward or praise from anyone, only seeking the pleasure of Allah (swt) by implementing His laws on Earth, answering the call of Allah (swt): فَلَا وَرَبِّكَ لا يُؤْمِنُونَ حَتَّى يُحَكِّمُوكَ فِيمَا شَجَرَ بَيْنَهُمْ ثُمَّ لا يَجِدُوا فِي أَنْفُسِهِمْ حَرَجاً مِمَّا قَضَيْتَ وَيُسَلِّمُوا تَسْلِيماً “But no, by the Lord, they can have no (real) Faith, until they make thee judge in all disputes between them, and find in their souls no resistance against Thy decisions, but accept them with the fullest conviction.” [An-Nisa: 65].

Thus show Allah (swt) your goodness, and lift the sin of your neglect of the call of your Lord. As Muslims are not acquitted except by seriously working for the re-establishment of the missing crown of all obligations (taj al-foroud); Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, which is indeed imminent. It is the promise of Allah (swt) Who said: وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَىٰ لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً… “Allah has promised, to those among you who believe and work righteous deeds, that He will, of a surety, grant them in the land, inheritance (of power), as He granted it to those before them; that He will establish in authority their religion – the one which He has chosen for them; and that He will change (their state), after the fear in which they (lived), to one of security and peace: ‘They will worship Me (alone) and not associate aught with Me...” [An-Nur: 55]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Tuesday, 08th Rajab 1441 AH

03/03/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 27