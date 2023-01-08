19 Children were the Next Victims of the Inhuman Regime

On the agenda these days is the scandal regarding Doc-1 Max cough syrup produced in India which has claimed the lives of 19 children in our country so far. Major foreign media are also covering the issue. Indeed, it is not surprising that healthcare and pharmacy have turned into a very profitable business. And now the children are paying for this! And if the government dismissed many officials in this field as the culprits, we believe that the main reason for that is not only the destroyed health care system, but also the capitalist system that brought the field to this state; because this system applied on us today is the one that turned the medical field into a trade tampering with people’s health. This field has been involved in corruption, bribery, allowing collusion between doctors and pharmacists, lack of control over medicines entering the country, as well as the state’s lack of interest in caring for the health of its people, which is one of its main tasks. The main reason for all this is this system. Because as a result of the implementation of such a system all other values are excluded, and only the acquisition of material value becomes the main goal. And the medical field does not bring profit to the state, on the contrary, it requires significant costs. Therefore, in democratic countries, this field is given to individuals, and the state evades its duties. As a result, people’s health becomes dependent on the “mercy” of a handful of big pharmaceutical companies and private clinics.

The death of children and their paying for medical problems with their innocent lives shocked and outraged the people of the country. Journalists, experts and activists across the country say this is becoming increasingly unbearable and that major reforms must be undertaken. It is no longer possible to bear not only this situation but also the fact that 3 large cancer hospitals in our country have recently been put up for sale, and the fact that when people suffer from more serious illnesses they turn to the public for help because they have no money for treatment due to the negligence of the state in its duties. But it is necessary for intellectuals to realize that real changes will occur not only in one area but through a change in the system being implemented. They must understand that the capitalist system and its stinking democracy bring people such misfortunes. They should take into account that the capitalist system is the source of all calamities and problems, and they should consider applying an alternative system. And they must realize that such a system exists and it is the system of Islam that our people believe in, because only a state governed by Islamic law can guarantee the preservation and protection of human health. As for today’s inhuman systems, they only turn human health into a source of income. Therefore, the return to the Islamic system is a vital and fateful issue for the Muslims in our country.

(أَفَحُكْمَ الْجَاهِلِيَّةِ يَبْغُونَ وَمَنْ أَحْسَنُ مِنَ اللَّهِ حُكْماً لِّقَوْمٍ يُوقِنُونَ)

“Is it the judgment of ˹pre-Islamic˺ ignorance they seek? Who could be a better judge than Allah for people of sure faith?” [TMQ Al-Ma’ida: 50]

9 Jumada II 1444 – Monday, 2nd January 2023

