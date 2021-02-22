100 Years of Corruption, Ruin, Wars, Destruction and Woes

The Muslim Ummah and the world at large is in perpetual turmoil since the collapse of the Khilafah (Calipahte) on 28th Rajab 1342 AH. The absence of the Khilafah created a huge leadership vacuum that no existing regime in the world managed to fit into its shoes to date. Indeed, no government rose to the occasion and provided the urgently needed direction. Instead, there emerged brutal state machineries across the world hell bent to cause the following:

Corruption: The so-called ‘superpower’ nations that emerged after their destruction of the Khilafah, they hastily rushed to stranglehold the vast lands left behind by apportioning it to their loyal agents. They came up with 54 statelets from the once United Khilafah. In addition, they instructed their subservient agent rulers to continue with the ‘missionary agenda’ to date. Whose objectives are: One- keeping alive the nationalism sentiments amongst the citizens in each of the statelet. Second- adopt and promote secularism at state level surreptitiously and explicitly.

Consequently, we have nations and kingdoms spread across the Muslim world that allege to be ‘Islamic’ but in reality they are just attempting to lie against Allah (swt) since they are NOT.

(ٱنظُرۡ كَيۡفَ كَذَبُواْ عَلَىٰٓ أَنفُسِہِمۡ‌ وَضَلَّ عَنۡہُم مَّا كَانُواْ يَفۡتَرُونَ)

“See how they lie against themselves. And lost from them will be what they used to invent.” [Al-Anaam: 24].

(قُلۡ إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَفۡتَرُونَ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ٱلۡكَذِبَ لَا يُفۡلِحُونَ)

“Say: Indeed those who invent a lie against Allah will not prosper.” [Yunus: 69].

They are founded upon the invalid colonial secular capitalist ideology and its vicious systems such as democracy etc. They exist to relegate the role of Allah (swt) as the Legislator over man’s affairs.

(إِنِ ٱلۡحُكۡمُ إِلَّا لِلَّهِ‌) “Legislation is not but for Allah.” [Yusuf 12: 40]. Hence, they fabricate man-made laws to judge and rule people with. (وَمَنْ أَحْسَنُ مِنَ اللهِ حُكْماً) “But who is better than Allah in Judgment.” [Al Ma’idah 5: 50].

In turn they are looking upon their Western masters for policy, law and regulation guidance. So, their qiblah is in the Western capitals such as Washington, Paris, London and Moscow. The loyal agent rulers and their Western masters are determined to spread corruption on land and sea in the name of reforms!

(وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمۡ لَا تُفۡسِدُواْ فِى ٱلۡأَرۡضِ قَالُوٓاْ إِنَّمَا نَحۡنُ مُصۡلِحُونَ)

“And when it is said to them, do not cause corruption on the earth, they say, we are but reformers.” [Al-Baqarah: 11].

Ruin: It is through their hands and mischievousness that the world is in constant deterioration as a result of their spreading of evil.

(ظَهَرَ ٱلۡفَسَادُ فِى ٱلۡبَرِّ وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتۡ أَيۡدِى ٱلنَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعۡضَ ٱلَّذِى عَمِلُواْ لَعَلَّهُمۡ يَرۡجِعُونَ)

“Corruption has appeared throughout the land and sea by what the hands of people have earned so He may let them taste part of (the consequence of) what they have done that perhaps they will return to (righteousness).” [Ar-Rum: 41].

(وَمَنۡ أَعۡرَضَ عَن ذِڪۡرِى فَإِنَّ لَهُ ۥ مَعِيشَةً۬ ضَنكً۬ا وَنَحۡشُرُهُ ۥ يَوۡمَ ٱلۡقِيَـٰمَةِ أَعۡمَىٰ)

“And whoever turns away from My remembrance (Islamic Shari’ah) – indeed, he will have a depressed life, and We will gather him on the Day of Resurrection blind.” [Ta Ha 20: 124].

The social system is in shambles. The secular capitalist ideology and its social liberal value based system has created an imaginary competition narrative between men and women disguised as ‘gender equality.’ This plot is spearheaded by the feminists and industry owners. They hoodwinked the women, that they deserve to work and have access to same opportunities like men. Alas! The industry owners were just concerned for cheap labor from the highest number of women across the globe! On the other hand, the feminists were aiming at removing women from their houses! By vilifying motherhood and cast aspersions on those who prioritized it over ‘career.’

Subsequently, the marriage institution and the family unit is broken. Couples no longer view each other as companions with unique abilities and role delimited by their Creator – Allah (swt). However, they view marriage as a convenient avenue to satisfy their sexual needs devoid of social attachment. In addition, they consider themselves partners with unlimited authority and freedom on how to run the union ‘family’. The outcome of which is soaring numbers of adulterers, divorce, mental challenges, depression, suicide cases, undisciplined children etc.

The economic system is anchored on exploitation of peoples’ wealth via imposition of atrocious taxes that are in turn ‘invested’ in white elephant projects that benefit a few in terms of bribes. Furthermore, the system is noosed and thrives on riba such that no transaction is safe. Western institutions such as IMF and World Bank formulate policies, laws and regulations then pass them to our colonial agent rulers in our lands for implementation! Hence, our wealth is confiscated and remitted abroad to build and sustain Western capitals at our expense! The system exists to cushion the rich and chock the poor and in turn increase the rich-poor gap!

Wars: The Western colonialists are unwavering in their fight against the revival of the Khilafah. They are ever conspiring against Islam and its adherents. So, they launched intellectual and military wars in our lands.

Intellectual wars are executed via the educational curriculum and cultural programs that are designed to nurture the secular personality in us. It is aimed at enslaving us to our secular Western colonial masters and guaranteeing their subjugation over us and our lands. Since our thinking is limited to their secular box.

Military wars take over when intellectual wars have failed to meet their erroneous agenda. They are used to terrorize and humiliate us into total submission. Their killing machines are licensed to massacre us in millions in whatever pretext that befits them e.g. branding us terrorists or extremists. Leaving behind widows, orphans, elders etc. helpless seeking rescue.

Destruction: Inconceivable destruction is witnessed in our lands. The obliteration of our centuries old infrastructure such as roads, mosques, educational centers, health facilities etc. It can be confirmed in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Somalia, Afghanistan, Kashmir, Blessed Land of Palestine etc. All in the name of ideological suppression.

Woes: The suffering continues to date. It is not only experienced by the Muslim Ummah, but humanity in general. The fire of secular capitalist ideology and its systems has permeated all spheres of life and keeps burning everything in its way! Even the so called ‘developed’ nations are in political and socio-economic upheavals never witnessed before. Numerous researches and exposés have confirmed that humanity’s level of anguish is deep.

The above points highlight the current reality of the world we live in today in the absence of the Khilafah for a 100 years. A system that acts as an abode and conveyor of peace and security to those in need across the world. Indeed, the world is yearning for a leader, the Khalifah (Caliph) who will respond to the cries of the distressed. He will guard and shield them from the machinations and harm instigated by the enemies of genuine peace.

«إِنَّمَا الإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ» “The Imam (Khalifah) is a shield for them. They fight behind him and protected by him.” [Muslim]. The status quo will remain as long as the Khilafah is yet to be reestablished. This calls for the seekers of genuine peace and tranquility to work for its urgent restoration based on the method of Prophethood.

أقيموا_الخلافة#

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو#

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Ali Nassoro Ali

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir