100 Hundred Years Since the Destruction of the Khilafah Does This Not Deserve an Honorable Stance from You, O Scholars of the Muslim Ummah!

The Prophet (saw) has made every effort to establish the state of Islam, and faced in that path with severe harm and great hardship, until it was established in Madinah when the Aws and Khazraj gave him (saw) the Nussrah, and when he (saw) arrived Madinah, he undertook the actions of the head of state, the judge and the commander of the army, and he looked after the affairs of the Muslims and resolved their disputes. He (saw) also began to appoint commanders of brigades, and sending brigades outside Madinah, thus establishing the state in Madinah from the first day he resided in it, and he began to stabilize this state by building the society on a firm basis, preparing sufficient strength to protect the state and spread the Da’wah.

The Prophet (saw) also cared for the situation of the Muslims and their state even after his death (saw), Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«كَانَت بَنُو إسرَائِيلَ تَسُوسُهُمُ الأَنْبياءُ، كُلَّما هَلَكَ نَبِيٌّ خَلَفَهُ نَبيٌّ، وَإنَّهُ لا نَبِيَّ بَعدي، وسَيَكُونُ بَعدي خُلَفَاءُ فَيَكثُرُونَ»، قالوا: يَا رسول اللَّه، فَما تَأْمُرُنَا؟ قَالَ: «أَوفُوا بِبَيعَةِ الأَوَّلِ فالأَوَّلِ، ثُمَّ أَعطُوهُم حَقَّهُم، وَاسأَلُوا اللَّه الَّذِي لَكُم، فَإنَّ اللَّه سائِلُهم عمَّا استَرعاهُم»

“The Banu Isra’il were ruled by the Prophets. When one Prophet died, another succeeded him. There will be no Prophet after me. Caliphs will come after me, and they will be many.” The Companions said: “O Messenger of Allah, what do you command us to do?” He said, “Fulfill the pledge of allegiance to which is sworn first (then swear allegiance to the others). Concede to them their due rights and ask Allah that which is due to you. Allah will call them to account in respect of the subjects whom He had entrusted to them.” ‘Irbad bin Sariyah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: The Messenger of Allah (saw) gave us a sermon by which our hearts were filled with fear and tears came to our eyes. So we said, “O Messenger of Allah! It is as though this is a farewell sermon, so counsel us.” He (saw) said,

«أُوصِيكُمْ بِتَقْوَى اللَّهِ وَالسَّمْعِ وَالطَّاعَةِ، وَإِنْ عَبْدٌ حَبَشِيٌّ، فَإِنَّهُ مَنْ يَعِشْ مِنْكُمْ يَرَى اخْتِلَافاً كَثِيراً، وَإِيَّاكُمْ وَمُحْدَثَاتِ الأُمُورِ فَإِنَّهَا ضَلَالَةٌ، فَمَنْ أَدْرَكَ ذَلِكَ مِنْكُمْ فَعَلَيْهِ بِسُنَّتِي وَسُنَّةِ الخُلَفَاءِ الرَّاشِدِينَ المَهْدِيِّينَ، عَضُّوا عَلَيْهَا بِالنَّوَاجِذِ»

“I counsel you to have taqwa (fear) of Allah, and to listen and obey [your leader], even if a slave were to become your ameer. Verily he among you who lives long will see great controversy, so you must keep to my Sunnah and to the Sunnah of the Khulafa ar-Rashideen (the rightly guided caliphs), those who guide to the right way. Cling to it stubbornly [literally: with your molar teeth]. Beware of newly invented matters [in the religion], for verily every bidah (innovation) is misguidance.”

When the Prophet (saw) died, the Companions, may Allah be pleased with them, comprehended his will, and realized the greatness of the presence of an Imam for the Muslims, so they rushed to appoint a Khaleefah over them to rule them according to the laws of Allah (swt). Imam Al-Juwainy said: “As for the companions of the Messenger of Allah (saw), they saw that taking initiative in appointing an Imam is a right; so because of their occupation with it, they delayed preparing the Messenger of Allah (saw) and burying him, lest they become overwhelmed by any tribulation.”

The scholars of the Muslim Ummah, along with their predecessors and successors, unanimously agreed on the necessity of the presence of a Khaleefah for the Muslims:

– Ibn Hazm said in “Al-Fasl Fi Al-Malal Wal Ahwaa’ Wal-Nihal”: “The whole of Ahlul-Sunnah and the whole of Ahlul-Shi’aa, and the whole of Al-Khawaarij – except An-Najdaat – have agreed on the obligation of Imamah (appointing an Imam).”

– Ibn Hajr al-Asqalani said in “Fath Al-Bari” said: “Imam an-Nawawi (may Allah have mercy on him) and others said, “(The scholars) consented that it is an obligation upon the Muslims to select a Khaleefah”., and its obligation is based on the Shara’, not the mind.”

– Ibn Khaldoun said in “Al-Muqaddimah”: “Appointing the Khaleefah is an obligation, and its obligation has been known in the Shara’ in the consensus of the Sahabah and the Tabi’een.”

Abu Hafs Umar al-Nasafi stated in “Al-‘Aqa’id”; “The Muslims simply must have an Imam (Khaleefah), who will execute the rules, establish the Hudud (penal system), defend the frontiers, equip the armies, collect Zakah, punish those who rebel (against the state) and those who spy and highwaymen, establish Jum’ah and the two ‘Eids,…”

Imam al-Qurtubi (may Allah have mercy on him) said in his Tafseer of the verse, “Indeed, man is made upon this earth a Khaleefah” (TMQ 2:30) that: “This Ayah is a source in the selection of an Imaam, and a Khaleefah, he is listened to and he is obeyed, for the world is united through him, and the Ahkam (laws) of the Khaleefah are implemented through him, and there is no difference regarding the obligation of that between the Ummah, nor between the Imams except what is narrated about al-Assam, the Mu’tazzili (a deviant group), who was Assam (deaf) about the Shari’ah.”

So to the Muslim Ummah generally, and the Mashayekh and Scholars specifically:

The condition of the Ummah today, in terms of humiliation, degradation and weakness, is due to the removal of the rule of Islam from life by destroying the Khilafah state. Abu Bakr (may Allah be pleased with him) outlined the reasons for the goodness of the Ummah or its corruption, he answered the woman who asked him: “How do we remain upon this goodness that Allah (swt) brought forth at the time of Jahiliyah?” he said: “your steadfastness upon it depends on the righteousness of your rulers,” Al-Hafidh Ibn Hajr commented on this dialogue saying: “because people follow the morals of their rulers, so if any of the rulers diverted away from righteousness, they will become misled and will mislead,” ibn Taimiyah affirmed this saying: “it is well known that when the rulers who rule over people and wealth are righteous, the general people will be righteous, as Abu Bakr said.”

And here is the Islamic Ummah, one hundred years pass without a Khaleefah ruling over her with Islam, and without a Khaleefah, behind whom it fights, and with whom it is protected.

One hundred years of the Ummah not living under the system of Islam, with its economic, social, ruling and other systems.

One hundred years of living under the shade of regimes who do not emanate from her Islamic ‘Aqeedah.

One hundred years without the implementation of the crown of obligations.

One hundred years have passed and what scholars have unanimously agreed upon from the people of hadith and the people of speech, and from the Hanafi, Maliki, Shafi’i, Hanbali, Dhahiri and others, that the Deen will not be established without it, and the Muslims will not be victorious except through it, has been destroyed.

Doesn’t this deserve an honorable stance from you?!

Doesn’t this deserve a reminder from you to the Muslims of this painful calamity?!

Doesn’t this deserve for you to mobilize the zeal of Muslims to work for the establishment of this Deen according to the Shar’i method imposed by the Lord of the Worlds?!

Doesn’t this deserve that you roll up your sleeves and work with those working for the establishment of the Khilafah on the method of Prophethood, the glad-tiding given to us from the Messenger (saw)?

Indeed, the severest tribulation is when Islam is affected yet those whom Allah has taken their oath do not move, so stand up and fulfill what Allah (swt) has obliged upon you towards the State of Islam, and remember what Allah (swt) said:

(وَإِذْ أَخَذَ اللَّهُ مِيثَاقَ الَّذِينَ أُوتُوا الْكِتَابَ لَتُبَيِّنُنَّهُ لِلنَّاسِ وَلَا تَكْتُمُونَهُ)

“Remember, O Prophet, when Allah took the covenant of those who were given the Scripture to make it known to people and not hide it.” [Aali-Imran:187].

أقيموا_الخلافة#

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو#

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

9 Rajab 1442 – Sunday, 21 February 2021

No: 10 /1442

(Translated)