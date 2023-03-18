[هُمُ الْعَدُوُّ فَاحْذَرْهُمْ] “They are the enemy, so beware of them”

On Wednesday, 08/03/2023, US. Ambassador to Tanzania, Michael Battle paid an official visit to the headquarters of The National Muslim Council of Tanzania (BAKWATA) at Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam. In his official statement, Mufti’s Secretary, Harith Nkusa revealed that the ambassador had a talk with Mufti.

Comment:

This visit came at a time where just six days earlier on 02/03/2023, Mufti Sheikh Dr. Abubakar Zubeir, made a statement criticizing and warning Muslims and the public in general to stand firm against the evils of homosexuality and children abuse, and he also instructed all Muslim scholars and Muslims in all regions to use whatever in their disposal to combat against homosexuality agenda whenever and wherever they are.

The Mufti’s call was warmly welcomed by Muslims and scholars in different parts of the country promising full support resulted with different activities such as public lectures, Friday khutbas, peaceful demonstration and etc. Among them was a peaceful demonstration that took place on 05/03/2023 in Mwanza region in which Hizb ut Tahrir activists actively participated with their placards clearly highlighted that democracy is the root of the evil of homosexuality.

We appreciate the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (BAKWATA), specifically the Mufti Zubeir, in this particular issue of combating homosexuality with firm stance and courage, with the aim of making sure that this dangerous Western evils of LGBTQ agenda has no place in our society. However, in the context of recent US official visit, we would like to warn The Council and the Islamic Ummah in Tanzania on conspiracy and Shaitan’s whispering (America) who is the main propagator of homosexuality in the world through democracy under the pretext of ‘personal freedom’. BAKWATA and Muslims should realize that the US is an open enemy of Muslims, Islam and the whole humanity globally with colonial agenda and hatred against Muslims and humanity.

America is an invader, occupier of Muslim lands, perpetrator of division in Muslim world, causing sectarian division, supporting puppet rulers in Muslim world who are brutal to Islamic da’wa carriers and Muslim scholars. It is also a pioneer of the world war on terror propaganda which is basically war on Islam and Muslims. Through this, third world countries have been forced to kill, imprison, torture and give false terror accusations to their citizens in return for the bribe in the name of the funds for fighting terrorism.

With all these evils, BAKWATA as Islamic Institution and Muslims in Tanzania should take extra precaution not to deal with US in friendly manner, since whatever move being taken by the US is not beneficial to Muslim and humanity. Nothing positive can be expected from an enemy of Muslims and Islam except destructions.

Said Bitomwa

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tanzania